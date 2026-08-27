Arizona police say fatigue could have factored in big rig crash

WHITERIVER, Ariz. – Law enforcement authorities in Arizona are investigating a big rig crash

The Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) said on August 16, troopers responded to a collision on US Highway 60 involving a truck and trailer that drove into a ditch outside of Whiteriver.

A statement from AZDPS said that when troopers, local police, and emergency medical services arrived at the scene, they saw that the truck had clipped a guardrail and was face down in a drop-off.

The truck’s haul of roughly 40,000 pounds of cheese had spilled out onto the ground.

Police say during the investigation, troopers found that the semi had failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and went straight, running off the road to the right, through the end of the guardrail, over a pile of large boulders, through the right-of-way fence, before going down a steep ravine.

According to police, the semi driver claimed he swerved to miss an animal, but the investigation considered that fatigue may have been a factor.

“Winding mountain roads are no joke,” AZDPS stated. “No matter what you drive, slow down, stay alert, and make sure you’re good to drive.”