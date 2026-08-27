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Arizona police say fatigue could have factored in big rig crash

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Arizona police say fatigue could have factored in big rig crash
Arizona police are considering that fatigue may have been a factor in a big rig crash. (Courtesy AZDPS)

WHITERIVER, Ariz. – Law enforcement authorities in Arizona are investigating a big rig crash

The Arizona Highway Patrol (AZDPS) said on August 16, troopers responded to a collision on US Highway 60 involving a truck and trailer that drove into a ditch outside of Whiteriver.

A statement from AZDPS said that when troopers, local police, and emergency medical services arrived at the scene, they saw that the truck had clipped a guardrail and was face down in a drop-off.

The truck’s haul of roughly 40,000 pounds of cheese had spilled out onto the ground.

Police say during the investigation, troopers found that the semi had failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and went straight, running off the road to the right, through the end of the guardrail, over a pile of large boulders, through the right-of-way fence, before going down a steep ravine.

According to police, the semi driver claimed he swerved to miss an animal, but the investigation considered that fatigue may have been a factor.

“Winding mountain roads are no joke,” AZDPS stated. “No matter what you drive, slow down, stay alert, and make sure you’re good to drive.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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