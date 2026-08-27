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Woman injured after hitting parked semi-truck on I-29 in Missouri

By Bruce Guthrie -
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Woman injured after hitting parked semi-truck on I-29 in Missouri
A Kansas woman was seriously hurt after hitting a parked big rig.

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Fort Scott, Kansas was seriously injured in a crash on Interstate 29 on Wednesday night at approximately 9:25 p.m.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) stated in its report that a 2010 Chevy Suburban driven by a 69-year-old woman was traveling northbound on Interstate 29 at mile-marker 32.2, two miles north of Dearborn.

The reports stated that she “entered the construction zone and became disoriented.”

After she “made an abrupt lane change from the passing lane into the driving lane,” she traveled onto the shoulder and struck the rear of a 2018 Freightliner which was parked on the shoulder.

The female driver of the Chevy was transported to a local hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
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