Arizona to begin bridge replacement project on Interstate 15

By
The Associated Press
-
198
Arizona welcome sign
Arizona's 29 miles of I-15 connect southeastern Nevada and southwestern Utah.

PHOENIX— Construction crews are about to begin a years-long project to replace a bridge on a stretch of Interstate 15 that passes through a cliff-lined river canyon that connects Nevada and Utah on opposite sides of Arizona’s northwestern corner.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says work on the $56 million project to replace Virgin River Bridge No. 1 will begin Monday, February 8, starting with months of work below the bridge.

There will be traffic shifts later in the year but one lane of traffic in each direction will remain open throughout the project expected to be finished by fall of 2023, the department said.

The project includes replacing the bridge’s foundations, piers and deck and it’s the latest in a series of projects in recent years to rehabilitate Virgin River bridges.

Arizona’s 29 miles of I-15 connect southeastern Nevada and southwestern Utah and are part of a heavily traveled corridor linking southern California with the Rocky Mountain region.

For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

1 COMMENT

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR