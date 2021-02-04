Love’s opens new locations in Wyoming, Minnesota, Alabama and Nebraska

OKLAHOMA CITY — Love’s Travel Stops has opened new locations in James Town, Wyoming; St. Charles, Minnesota; Hamilton, Alabama; and Papillion, Nebraska. The James Town store adds 78 jobs and 87 truck parking spaces to Sweetwater County. The St. Charles store adds 60 jobs and 63 truck parking spaces to Winona County. The Hamilton store adds 95 jobs and 78 truck parking spaces to Marion County. The Papillion store adds 40 jobs and 107 truck parking spaces to Sarpy County.
“Opening four locations in one day is no small feat, but our store and corporate team members stepped up to the challenge,” said Greg Love, co-CEO of Love’s. “We’re excited to join the James Town, St. Charles, Hamilton and Papillion communities and offer professional drivers and four-wheel customers more safe, clean and well-maintained travel stops.”
All locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:
James Town, Wyoming
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Carl’s Jr. (Opens Monday)
- 87 truck parking spaces.
- 71 car parking spaces.
- Six RV parking spaces.
- Nine diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
- CAT scale.
- Dog park.
St. Charles, Minnesota
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Hardee’s.
- 63 truck parking spaces.
- 83 car parking spaces.
- Six RV parking spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Six showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
- CAT scale.
- Dog park.
Hamilton, Alabama
- More than 11,000 square feet.
- Arby’s.
- 78 truck parking spaces.
- 65 car parking spaces.
- Three RV parking spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
- CAT scale.
- Dog park.
Papillion, Nebraska
- More than 12,000 square feet.
- Wendy’s.
- 107 truck parking spaces.
- 80 car parking spaces.
- Two RV parking spaces.
- Eight diesel bays.
- Seven showers.
- Laundry facilities.
- Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.
- Brand-name snacks.
- Fresh Kitchen concept.
- Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics.
- CAT scale.
- Dog park.
In honor of the grand opening, Love’s will donate $2,000 each to the St. Charles Area Community Foundation; Scott’s Bottom Area Nature Park in James Town; Hamilton High School and Tri-City Food Pantry in Papillion.