

This week’s Cat Scale rig of the week goes to TJ Kounkel and his 2018 Peterbilt 389. The truck was customized in the family shop at the family farm, and it took around six months from start to finish, just in time to enter the Great American Truck Show in Dallas, Texas.

Improvements made to the truck include custom seats, a stereo and shag carpeting, and the entire interior was taken out, so DynaMount sound dampening material could be put down to keep all the sound out of the cab. The rig took best of show in the limited mileage category at GATS, and also has won numerous local awards.

If you have a rig you’d like profiled here on the Cat Scale rig of the week, send us an email to [email protected]