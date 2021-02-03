Peterbilt unveils new, redesigned Model 579 featuring improvements in aerodynamics, technology and comfort

DENTON, Texas — Peterbilt Motors Company announced the launch of its new Model 579. The thoroughly redesigned Model 579 boasts improvements in aerodynamics, efficiency, comfort, technology and uptime.

The new Model 579 is the most technologically advanced truck Peterbilt has ever built. The new 579 is also the most aerodynamic and fuel-efficient Peterbilt available thanks to the new exterior design featuring a new sloped hood and optimized aero components, as well as the new 2021 PACCAR MX-13 and MX-11 engines and PACCAR transmission.

Highlighting the new 579’s innovative technologies is a state-of-the-art 15-inch digital dash display, which features a fully customizable user interface (UI). Operators control the digital UI through one of three different Drive View Zones, allowing for a variety of combinations of digital gauges on the main screen at any one time. The driver can customize the display through controls found on the all-new steering wheel.

Prior to trip departure the digital display can run through a Visual Systems check, inspecting 13 systems and providing a green checkmark with each passed test. Post-trip, a detailed Trip Information screen provides a breakdown of important metrics of the most recent journey.

The Peterbilt Digital Display fully integrates with electrical and safety systems found on the new 579 including the Bendix Fusion Advanced Driver Assistance System with integrated camera and radar technology enabled advanced features, including collision mitigation, overspeed alerts and lane keep assist to be displayed prominently in the center of the display.

“The clear and precise information relayed to drivers through the Peterbilt Digital Display, combined with the advanced safety systems found throughout the truck, provide a much higher level of awareness of the truck and its surroundings,” said Jason Skoog, Peterbilt general manager and PACCAR vice president.

Developed over a five-year span, Peterbilt set out to provide a great look and aerodynamic shape of the new 579. Over 1,000 hours of computational fluid dynamics (CFD) analysis and over 7.8 million CPU processing hours were spent evaluating the exterior design of the new 579. This research resulted in an enhanced aerodynamic profile and a 7% improvement in fuel economy.

Key exterior features to the new 579 include a redesigned stronger Metton hood that is narrower and more resistant to damage along with improved Halogen or optional LED headlights.

A new three-piece bumper integrates the forward radar cover for collision mitigation, with a larger aerodynamic air dam. Improvements to the aero mirrors, fairings, side skirts and closeouts help improve the overall aerodynamic shape with the revised A-pillar vane redirecting airflow around the windshield reducing friction and helping deliver a 10% noise reduction in the cabin.

The interior of the new 579 features soft-touch materials. The 579 UltraLoft with an integral sleeper provides 70 cubic feet of space, including an eight-foot-high ceiling. The cabin has room for small appliances, including a microwave (1.1 cubic feet), a 32-inch TV, a tall wardrobe closet, multiple power outlets and optional bunkbeds with a fold-away ladder. New sound abatement technology helps minimize outside noise creating a quieter cabin, both on and off the road.

“The launch of the new Model 579 is a huge moment for Peterbilt and our customers. This new product is the result of five years of relentless focus on increasing fuel economy, taking driver comfort to new heights, and maximizing uptime. This new truck delivers the next level of performance for our customers and continues Peterbilt’s legacy of being the ‘Class’ of the industry,” Skoog said.

The new Model 579 is available for order starting today in a day cab configuration, integral 80-inch UltraLoft sleeper and a variety of other sleeper sizes.