Arizona’s traveler info website now provides improved truck-route details for commercial drivers

PHOENIX — A new feature added to the Arizona Department of Transportation’s (ADOT) Traveler Information 511 website is designed to help commercial vehicle drivers more easily plan their route through the state.

The new feature allows truck drivers to see commercial vehicle restrictions along state highways, allowing them to plan their route to avoid those restrictions. To access the feature, visit az511.gov; then click the “Map Legend” box on the right-hand side of the screen and check “Truck Restrictions” to show the truck-restriction icons on the map. Clicking an individual icon on the map will reveal details, including length and width restrictions and any escort requirements.

The new truck-route map feature is the latest innovation implemented by ADOT to help commercial drivers operating in the state. Last summer, the agency added a feature to the 511 website to show the total number of commercial vehicle parking spaces at each of ADOT’s rest areas so truckers can more easily find a place to rest. Also last year, ADOT expanded the number of truck parking spaces along Interstate 40 by nearly 100 spaces at the Haviland and Meteor Crater rest areas.

