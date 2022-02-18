Arkansas State Police remember trooper killed in big rig accident

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) is remembering a trooper who was killed on Feb. 18, 1989, in an accident involving an 18-wheeler.

According to the ASP’s Facebook page, Trooper Clark Kent Simpson died when a tractor-trailer struck his patrol car from behind on Interstate 40.

Simpson had pulled over another tractor-trailer for speeding and had issued the driver a summons before preparing to leave the scene.

Simpson remained behind that truck with his lights activated as the big rig accelerated on the shoulder to pull into the travel lane.

As Simpson pulled into the travel lane behind the truck, a second tractor-trailer rear-ended his patrol car, sending it off the roadway into several trees, where it caught fire.

Simpson, who had served just seven months with the ASP, and the truck driver who hit him were killed.

The Facebook tribute ends with this exclamation: “A HERO REMEMBERED NEVER DIES!!”