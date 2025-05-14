Arkansas troopers make marijuana bust on Interstate 40

OZARK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police reported this week that it got a significant drug bust during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in the western part of the state.
The bust happened on May 10 at approximately 10 a.m. when troopers conducted a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 near the 30-mile marker near Ozark.
ASP reports that during a search of the trailer, Troopers discovered three pallets containing 49 boxes of illegal marijuana, with a total weight of 1,135 pounds.
The driver, identified as Kok Tse, 51, from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center and booked on felony charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
