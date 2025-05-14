TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Arkansas troopers make marijuana bust on Interstate 40

By Bruce Guthrie -
Arkansas State Troopers got a significant drug bust during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 . (Courtesy of ASP)

OZARK, Ark. — Arkansas State Police reported this week that it got a significant drug bust during a traffic stop on Interstate 40 in the western part of the state.

The bust happened on May 10 at approximately 10 a.m. when troopers conducted a traffic stop on a tractor-trailer for a traffic violation on Interstate 40 near the 30-mile marker near Ozark.

ASP reports that during a search of the trailer, Troopers discovered three pallets containing 49 boxes of illegal marijuana, with a total weight of 1,135 pounds.

The driver, identified as Kok Tse, 51, from Brooklyn, New York, was arrested and transported to the Franklin County Detention Center and booked on felony charges of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

