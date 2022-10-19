At least 1 dead in multi-vehicle crash on I-5 in Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. — At least one person is dead after more than 60 vehicles were involved in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon on Wednesday, Oct. 19.

Oregon State Troopers responded to the multi-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 between milepost 228 and 211.

The southbound lanes of I-5 were completely blocked, and a detour was put in place. I-5’s northbound lanes remained open, but traffic was moving slowly.

I-5’s southbound lanes were expected to be closed most of the day on Wednesday.

Preliminary estimates show 15-20 commercial motor vehicles and 45 passenger vehicles were involved in the wreck. At least one person was confirmed to have died.

The Oregon Department of Transportation dropped the cable barrier to detour vehicles caused by the gridlock. School buses from Eugene also arrived to assist in relocating 30-40 stranded motorists to Pioneer Villa at exit 216.

The Department of Environmental Quality and HAZMAT crews responded to approximately six CMVs that were leaking fluids onto the roadway.

For current information about detours and when the roadway will be re-open, call 511 or www.tripcheck.com