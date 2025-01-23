ATA urges congress to prioritize infrastructure investments

WASHINGTON — In testimony from chairman Dennis Dellinger in Washington on Wednesday, the ATA is urging congress to prioritize infrastructure investments.

“We look forward to working with everyone on this subcommittee as you develop an infrastructure package that promotes safety for the motoring public and our [truck] drivers, while prompting the creation of efficiencies as we move our nation’s economy,” Dellinger said. “Roads and bridges aren’t affiliated to a given party; they are an American priority.”

According to an American Trucking Associations media release, as Congress begins the process of reauthorizing the nation’s surface transportation programs, Dellinger testified to make the case for substantially increasing investments in the nation’s transportation network.

Government Spending on Safety Drops

Dellinger, who also serves as the president and CEO of Cargo Transporters, delivered remarks before the House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee on Highway and Transit about the importance of reducing costly congestion, enhancing supply chain efficiency and improving roadway safety.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), which became law in 2021, provided historic levels of funding for transportation projects, however, the recent spike in inflation eroded these gains. Over the first nine months of fiscal year 2024, the federal government spent 24% less on bridges and highways compared to the same period the year before IIJA was enacted due to higher construction costs.

“[The IIJA] provided the largest infusion of funding in our nation’s supply chain in nearly a century, yet the harsh reality is that after accounting for inflation, we are spending less on roads and bridges today,” Dellinger said. “To ensure the U.S. maintains its dominance leading all world economies, Congress must improve upon the law and take bold steps to increase investments in our industry’s workplace.”

Costly Consequences

During his testimony, Dellinger warned Congress about the consequences of inaction. The American Transportation Research Institute recently calculated the expense of congestion to be $108.8 billion per year. Dellinger explained how the repercussions of these delays cascade down the supply chain if congress does not prioritize infrastructure investments.

“Highway bottlenecks add over $100 billion to the cost of freight transportation annually. That’s the equivalent of 435,000 drivers sitting idle for a year,” Dellinger said. “It’s imperative we expand capacity and eliminate inefficiency to boost US manufacturing, grow public and private businesses, and lower costs for the consumer.”

Be Part of the Solution

Making the connection between new investments and increased safety, Dellinger noted that motor carriers are doing their part by spending $14 billion annually on safety related systems and training. He called on Congress to be a part of the solution by “increasing truck parking that would alleviate the dangerous situation of truckers being forced to park in unauthorized locations, [and] ensuring that effective and robust drug testing protocols remain intact.”

Dellinger also praised the productive partnership between EPA and the trucking industry dating back 40 years that has produced technology advancements in engines that are 99% cleaner. He lamented that the EPA under the previous administration abandoned this successful model and expressed optimism that the new administration and the 119th Congress would “restore a common-sense approach that sets ambitious, but achievable standards.”

Reflecting on his nearly four decades of experience in trucking, Dellinger observed how the industry provides good-paying jobs for 8.5 million people. Dellinger urged Congress to make it easier for more people to enter the trucking workforce by incentivizing workforce development and driver training as well as protecting the independent contractor model, which he said would “help individuals to support their families and attain the American Dream.”