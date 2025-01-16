Authorities apprehend fugitive who assaulted Arkansas trooper on I-30

BENTON, Ark. — A man that is classified as an illegal alien is facing numerous charges after he assaulted and ran from Arkansas State Trooper on foot after being pulled over on Interstate 30 just south of Little Rock.

According to a media release, on Jan. 6, Arkansas State Police (ASP), along with the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, arrested Luis Danielle Valdez-Reyes, 29, of Little Rock, for assaulting an Arkansas State Trooper and fleeing from arrest.

ASP states that the arrest stems from an incident that occurred on Dec. 31, 2024, at around 7:15 p.m. when an ASP Trooper stopped a Ford F250 pickup truck traveling eastbound on Interstate 30 in Benton for a traffic violation.

During the stop, Valdez-Reyes, a passenger in the vehicle, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant from Little Rock for mail theft. When the Trooper attempted to arrest Valdez-Reyes, he resisted by pulling away and striking the Trooper before escaping on foot.

He is being held in the Saline County Detention Center on a $15,000 bond, facing multiple charges, including Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest, Obstructing Governmental Operations, Fleeing, and Public Intoxication.

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations officials say Valdez-Reyes has been living in the United States illegally, using the alias Ronald Solis. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District is pursuing federal charges against Valdez-Reyes for Illegal Reentry after Deportation, pursuant to a January 7 indictment.

The vehicle’s driver received a citation and was released on traffic charges.