Wyoming trucking company to pay $124,000 in EEOC sexual harassment lawsuit

CASPER, Wyo. – Waller’s Trucking Company Inc. will pay $124,000 and provide other relief to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

“The EEOC was pleased to work together with Waller’s to reach an early resolution to this case, which includes significant monetary relief and important policy changes to help prevent future unlawful harassment,” said Mary Jo O’Neill, regional attorney for the EEOC’s Phoenix District. “Owner harassment is a particularly harmful form of harassment because employees often feel they have no recourse or way to complain. The EEOC welcomes the opportunity to work with employers who seek to ensure their workers are free from a sexually hostile work environment.”

According to the lawsuit, Waller’s owner sexually harassed two female employees over several years. He frequently made crude and sexually explicit comments to female employees in front of their coworkers and over the mobile radio system. He also inappropriately grabbed female employees without their permission. Despite multiple complaints and reports of sexual harassment, Waller’s failed to take action to stop the harassment and continued to foster a hostile work environment, leading to the forced resignation of the two female employees.

Violation of Title VII

According to an EEOC press release, the alleged conduct violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which protects individuals from workplace discrimination and harassment. The EEOC filed suit on Sept. 30, 2024 in U.S. District Court for the District of Wyoming (EEOC v. Waller’s Trucking Company, Inc., Case No. 24-CV-00197-SWS) after first attempting to reach a pre-litigation settlement through its conciliation process.

Suit Settlement Includes Multiple Steps

In addition to providing $124,000 in monetary relief, the five-year consent decree resolving the lawsuit requires Waller’s to issue a letter of apology to the victims, revise and distribute its anti-harassment and anti-retaliation policies, post a notice in the workplace informing employees of the settlement, and provide specialized training to supervisors and employees. The company also agreed to provide the EEOC with periodic reports regarding any future complaints of sexual harassment or retaliation, including a description of each employee’s allegations and the company’s response.

“The unfortunate reality is that sexual harassment and discrimination continue to occur all too frequently in the workplace, including workplaces in Wyoming,” said Melinda Caraballo, district director of the EEOC’s Phoenix District Office All employees have the right to work in an environment free from sexual harassment so they can focus on their jobs and providing for their families.”