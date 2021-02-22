Avalanche dangers close 3 mountain passes in Washington State

Three mountain passes in Washington State were closed Sunday, Feb. 21, due to avalanche risk, and remained closed Monday morning, pending assessment by the state’s department of transportation.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Three major mountain passes in Washington state were closed overnight due to avalanche dangers after heavy rain fell on a large snowpack from recent storms, state transportation officials said.

Snoqualmie Pass along Interstate 90, Stevens Pass on U.S. Route 2 and White Pass on U.S. Route 12 were closed Sunday, Feb. 21, at 6 p.m. and remained closed Monday morning.

It was unknown how long the passes would be closed. It was due to be re-assessed Monday morning, the state Department of Transportation said.

On Interstate 90, traffic was stopped eastbound near North Bend, and westbound near Easton, Cle Elum and Ellensburg, officials said.

