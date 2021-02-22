Black History Month leaders: Jeff Greer proud to be part of trucking industry

During Black History Month, Trucking Moves America Forward (TMAF) is recognizing the achievements of professional truck drivers for their modern-day successes in the trucking industry.

Jeff Greer, senior vice president of human resources for Memphis, Tennessee-based FedEx Freight Corp., is recognized as one of this year’s Black History Month leaders who are helping to move America forward every day. Greer is responsible for all human resources and safety functions at FedEx Freight, which employs 45,000 team members across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

An attorney by trade, Greer first started working for the FedEx organization more than 21 years ago and has since transitioned from law to his current role in human resources. Prior to joining FedEx, Greer worked for the Department of Defense’s Defense Logistics Agency. He refers to the career change as a “natural evolution” for him, adding that his work for the government was the “precursor to my interest in everything in logistics.”

Greer said he enjoys working for the trucking industry.

“Trucking touches almost every aspect of American life,” he noted. “We know that every single day we are making a difference … It’s nice to be part of a function that has such a vast impact.”

When discussing diversity in trucking, Greer, who is a member of working groups on diversity in the trucking industry, said that diversity — the concept of having different people from different backgrounds — adds elements of success to any industry.

“Diversity has got to be a key component of how we move forward in the trucking industry. We have got to make sure we are as diverse as the rest of America: that we mirror society as a whole,” he stated.