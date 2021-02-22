Hey everyone! It’s Monday and time for the Daily Trucker, your daily transportation news update brought to you by The Trucker! I’m Carlin Stafford.

And I’m Niki Snyder. We have a lot of news to cover today, including:

Road Check 2021 Dates Set

Litigation Between Amazon and the New York Attorney General

And a Drivers Passion for Saving Canines

So, let’s get trucking!

Carlin: You’ve probably already heard, but the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance has announced that this year’s International Road check is set for May 4th through the 6th. Inspectors will ensure the vehicle’s brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, driver’s seat, exhaust systems, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, rims, hubs and windshield wipers are compliant with regulations. There is plenty of notice, so make sure your rig is prepared.

Niki: As if Amazon isn’t under enough pressure, they are suing the New York State attorney general, arguing that she’s exceeding her authority in seeking to penalize the company for alleged failures in its pandemic safety protocols and treatment of workers at New York City warehouses.

Amazon says Attorney General Letitia James’ office has threatened to sue if the retail giant doesn’t comply with a list of demands, which include subsidizing public bus service and reducing production targets required of workers in its warehouses.

The Seattle-based company seeks a court order that would prevent the New York AG from seeking to regulate Amazon’s actions in response to COVID-19, as well as claims of retaliation by workers who protest working conditions. Stay tuned for more updates on this case in the coming months.

Carlin: Drug test results are in. Are you ready for the numbers? According to the FMCSA Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse, more than 56,000 drug and alcohol violations were recorded last year.

“I believe the 56,000 drivers with violations reiterates the importance of this Clearinghouse, and shines a spotlight on a rather large loophole in the drug and alcohol testing process that has existed for many years,” said Dan Horvath, vice president of safety policy for American Trucking Associations.

It’s important to note that having a drug or alcohol testing violation is not an automatic end to a driver’s career.

Niki: It seems like 2020 was a big doozy when it came to all the company and trucking event’s, but some charities benefited from it. Prime Inc. donated a large portion of funds from its cancelled 2020 company events to several charities.

Prime typically recognizes and celebrates its driving and nondriving associates across the country through dinner parties and award ceremonies. “The events that we host are not cheap and the savings from not being able to provide these events to our associates are significant,” said Robert Low, founder and CEO of Prime Inc.

Prime donated $100,000 to Truckers Against Trafficking and $20,000 each to Harmony House, the Warrior’s Journey, iPourLife, Good Dads, Wounded Warrior Project, and Eden Village/The Gathering Tree Inc.

Great Job Prime. Way to show what true selflessness looks like.

Carlin: Let’s head down south were the first trial date has been set for May 10th in New Orleans staged accident charges. Genetta Israel, a 51-year-old Houston woman indicted for her alleged role in a June 2017 staged accident in New Orleans with a tractor-trailer.

According to a criminal indictment filed in December 2019, Israel traveled from Houston to New Orleans two days prior to the staged accident and was a passenger in the 2005 Chevy Trailblazer whose driver is accused of intentionally colliding with a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer operated by Southeastern Motor Freight Inc.

Israel, who has pleaded not guilty to the allegations has been released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Niki: Talk about a passion for canines. OTR driver, Rebecca Washington has been traveling with dogs for as long as she can remember. Washington currently has 4 dogs in her cab when she hits the open road.

Washington stated that she has had as many as 11 dogs in her rig at one time, all who have been rescues. “I couldn’t drive without my dogs,” “They are the reason why I do what I do,” she said. “[Trucking] gets very lonely sometimes. I really feel like they are the ones that keep me going.”

That does it for today’s update! Tune in tomorrow for more!