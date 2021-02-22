Averitt Express employees raise more than $1 million for St. Jude in 2020

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Truck drivers and other employees of Averitt Express in 2020 raised more than $1 million — $1,000,001, to be exact — for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The funds donated in 2020 matched the company’s record for its largest-ever contribution in 2019, and marked the sixth consecutive year Averitt employees either matched or set a record in their donation to the hospital. The amount equals the $1,000,001 that was given by Averitt in 2019.

The milestone was fueled by weekly contributions from Averitt employees as part of Averitt Cares for Kids, the company’s charitable employee-giving program. About 96% of Averitt associates participated, giving $1 per week to help St. Jude, in addition to other causes. Averitt also makes contributions to Averitt Cares for Kids in recognition of associates’ accomplishments, participation in community service projects, and life events.

Located in Memphis, Tennessee, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital provides treatment — completely free of charge — for children who are battling cancer.

“We frequently talk about ‘The Power of One’ — the idea that everyone can make a difference as we work together,” said Gary Sasser, chairman and CEO of Averitt. “That’s why we continue to add the extra dollar to our donations. I’m humbled by the giving spirit of our team, and I’m proud of the way our associates use teamwork to help those in need. This is also a great example of what St. Jude founder Danny Thomas once said: ‘I’d rather have a million people give me a dollar than one give me a million.’”

Since Averitt Cares for Kids began in 1987, it has contributed close to $12 million overall to numerous charities, including more than $9 million to St. Jude.

Averitt Cares for Kids completed a $1.5 million endowment to help fund the initial construction of the St. Jude Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinic, where the majority of St. Jude patients are treated. Averitt associates’ most recent contribution will continue to support the innovative research and lifesaving care at St. Jude, including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Clinic.