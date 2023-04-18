TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Average diesel fuel price rises, breaking 10-week streak of declines

By The Trucker News Staff -
Diesel fuel prices are on the rise again after weeks of declines.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The price for an average gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. rose slightly on April 17, ending multiple weeks of declines.

According to the Energy Information Administration, (EIA), the average price sits at $4.116 per gallon, up from $4.098 per gallon on April 10.

This news comes as OPEC’s announced that it plans to cut production by more than a million barrels a day.

Analysts say the oil market has had a few days to digest the OPEC announcement and prices have stabilized for now, but since the cost of oil accounts for more than half of what consumers pay for gasoline “drivers may not catch a break at the pump any time soon.”

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

