TravelCenters of America offering truck drivers free mid-trip inspections

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Ahead of this year’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck, scheduled for May 16-18, TravelCenters of America (TA) is offering free mid-trip inspections at TA Truck Service centers.

The inspections are available now through May 15.

“The main purpose of a mid-trip inspection is to help ensure the safety, reliability and functionality of your truck and cargo,” according to a TA news release. “Mid-trip inspections can help identify vehicle issues including worn brake pads, low tire pressure, or fuel system leaks.”

To prevent these issues from growing into even bigger problems, it’s important to catch these signs early.

A thorough mid-trip inspection covers all aspects of the vehicle, including:

Tires — Ensure proper pressure and tread depth, and spot damage or wear early.

Brakes –Test the entire system for performance, functionality, safety, and compliance.

Fluids — Look out for oil, coolant, and other fluid leaks, or signs of contamination.

Electrical System — Verify that the battery, alternator, wiring, connectors, lights, and signals are functioning.

Suspension — Detect any damage or malfunction in the shocks and other suspension components.

Cargo — Be sure your vehicle’s cargo is secured properly to avoid safety hazards on the road.

Click here to locate a TA near you.