TheTrucker.com
Equipment & Tech

TravelCenters of America offering truck drivers free mid-trip inspections

By The Trucker News Staff -
Home  >  Equipment & Tech   >   TravelCenters of America offering truck drivers free mid-trip inspections
Reading Time: < 1 minute
TravelCenters of America offering truck drivers free mid-trip inspections
TravelCenters of America (TA) is offering truck drivers free inspections ahead of the Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance's International Safety Check on May 16-18. (Courtesy: TA)

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Ahead of this year’s Commercial Motor Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck, scheduled for May 16-18, TravelCenters of America (TA) is offering free mid-trip inspections at TA Truck Service centers.

The inspections are available now through May 15.

“The main purpose of a mid-trip inspection is to help ensure the safety, reliability and functionality of your truck and cargo,” according to a TA news release. “Mid-trip inspections can help identify vehicle issues including worn brake pads, low tire pressure, or fuel system leaks.”

To prevent these issues from growing into even bigger problems, it’s important to catch these signs early.

A thorough mid-trip inspection covers all aspects of the vehicle, including:

  • Tires — Ensure proper pressure and tread depth, and spot damage or wear early.
  • Brakes –Test the entire system for performance, functionality, safety, and compliance.
  • Fluids — Look out for oil, coolant, and other fluid leaks, or signs of contamination.
  • Electrical System — Verify that the battery, alternator, wiring, connectors, lights, and signals are functioning.
  • Suspension — Detect any damage or malfunction in the shocks and other suspension components.
  • Cargo — Be sure your vehicle’s cargo is secured properly to avoid safety hazards on the road.

Click here to locate a TA near you.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Avatar for The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff
The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE