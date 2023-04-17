Estes promotes 2 women to new executive roles

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes Express Lines has announced two promotions within its executive team.

Sara Graf, now vice president of sustainability, culture and communications, previously worked as vice president of culture and communications. She will lead sustainability initiatives and oversee Estes’ communications and employee engagement efforts, according to a news release.

Carrie Johnstone, now vice president of customer experience and innovation, previously worked as the director of customer engagement and will oversee corporate customer care, Estes’ corporate website, marketing and investor relations. She will also lead the business side of the Customer Hub for information technology.

“The women uphold Estes’ longstanding reputation as a company built on trust and focused on creating strong relationships with the people they serve,” the news release stated.