Estes promotes 2 women to new executive roles

By The Trucker News Staff -
Sara Graf, left, and Carrie Johnstone have received promotions to vice presidential roles at Estes Express Lines. (Courtesy: Estes Express Lines)

RICHMOND, Va. — Estes Express Lines has announced two promotions within its executive team.

Sara Graf, now vice president of sustainability, culture and communications, previously worked as vice president of culture and communications. She will lead sustainability initiatives and oversee Estes’ communications and employee engagement efforts, according to a news release.

Carrie Johnstone, now vice president of customer experience and innovation, previously worked as the director of customer engagement and will oversee corporate customer care, Estes’ corporate website, marketing and investor relations. She will also lead the business side of the Customer Hub for information technology.

“The women uphold Estes’ longstanding reputation as a company built on trust and focused on creating strong relationships with the people they serve,” the news release stated.

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years.

The Trucker News Staff
