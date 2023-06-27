TheTrucker.com
Average diesel prices down across nation

By The Trucker News Staff -
Diesel prices are down across the U.S., according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Diesel prices are riding a summer roller coaster with slight ups and downs being seen across the U.S.

For now, they’re down.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price for a gallon of diesel is $3.801 as of June 26. That’s down a hair since June 19, when the price sat at $3.815.

Along the East Coast, drivers can expect to pay $3.853 on average, while in the Midwest the average price sits at $3.734.

The Gulf Coast is seeing the lowest prices in the country, on average, at $3.510, while the highest costs are in California at $4.751 per gallon.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
