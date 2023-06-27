Average diesel prices down across nation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Diesel prices are riding a summer roller coaster with slight ups and downs being seen across the U.S.
For now, they’re down.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the average price for a gallon of diesel is $3.801 as of June 26. That’s down a hair since June 19, when the price sat at $3.815.
Along the East Coast, drivers can expect to pay $3.853 on average, while in the Midwest the average price sits at $3.734.
The Gulf Coast is seeing the lowest prices in the country, on average, at $3.510, while the highest costs are in California at $4.751 per gallon.
