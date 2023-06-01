TheTrucker.com
Average diesel prices see 6th straight week of declines

By The Trucker News Staff -
Diesel fuel prices are continuing to decline across the nation.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average diesel prices across the U.S. have fallen for the sixth straight week.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the current price sits at $3.855 per gallon as of May 29. That’s down from $3.883 on May 22 and $3.897 on May 15.

Average prices are down all across the country – even in California, where prices are always the highest due to stricter environmental regulations.

The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the Golden State Is averaging $4.810 per gallon as of May 29, according to the EIA. That’s down from $4.825 the previous two weeks.

The lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast, where a gallon, on average, is running $3.555 per gallon as of May 29, EIA statistics show.

eia

The Trucker News Staff

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

