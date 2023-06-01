Average diesel prices see 6th straight week of declines

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Average diesel prices across the U.S. have fallen for the sixth straight week.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the current price sits at $3.855 per gallon as of May 29. That’s down from $3.883 on May 22 and $3.897 on May 15.
Average prices are down all across the country – even in California, where prices are always the highest due to stricter environmental regulations.
The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the Golden State Is averaging $4.810 per gallon as of May 29, according to the EIA. That’s down from $4.825 the previous two weeks.
The lowest prices can be found along the Gulf Coast, where a gallon, on average, is running $3.555 per gallon as of May 29, EIA statistics show.
