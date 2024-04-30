Average US diesel price still tracking below $4 a gallon

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average U.S. diesel price remains below $4 a gallon — but just barely.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price sits at $3.947 per gallon, down from $3.992 per gallon on April 22 and $4.015 on April 15.

This week, prices are down all over the country.

California drivers will still pay well above $5 per gallon at $5.216, while drivers along the Gulf Coast will get the best price in the country at $3.657 per gallon.

Along the East Coast, drivers can expect to pay $4.025 per gallon, down from $4.047 per gallon on April 22 and $4.068 on April 15.

In the Midwest, the average price sits at $3.882 per gallon. That’s down from $3.935 per gallon on April 22 and $3.965 on April 15.

In the Rocky Mountain region, the price sits at $3.787 per gallon, down from $3.883 on April 22 and $3.956 on April 15.

Along the West Coast, minus California, the average price of diesel is $4.110 per gallon. That’s down from $4.154 on April 22 and $4.218 on April 15.

In New England, the average price is $4.309 per gallon, down from $4.326 on April 22 and $4.311 on April 15.