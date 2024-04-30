TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Average US diesel price still tracking below $4 a gallon

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Average US diesel price still tracking below $4 a gallon
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Average US diesel price still tracking below $4 a gallon
Average U.S. diesel prices remain just below $4 per gallon.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average U.S. diesel price remains below $4 a gallon — but just barely.

According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), the price sits at $3.947 per gallon, down from $3.992 per gallon on April 22 and $4.015 on April 15.

This week, prices are down all over the country.

California drivers will still pay well above $5 per gallon at $5.216, while drivers along the Gulf Coast will get the best price in the country at $3.657 per gallon.

Along the East Coast, drivers can expect to pay $4.025 per gallon, down from $4.047 per gallon on April 22 and $4.068 on April 15.

In the Midwest, the average price sits at $3.882 per gallon. That’s down from $3.935 per gallon on April 22 and $3.965 on April 15.

In the Rocky Mountain region, the price sits at $3.787 per gallon, down from $3.883 on April 22 and $3.956 on April 15.

Along the West Coast, minus California, the average price of diesel is $4.110 per gallon. That’s down from $4.154 on April 22 and $4.218 on April 15.

In New England, the average price is $4.309 per gallon, down from $4.326 on April 22 and $4.311 on April 15.

dieselNEW

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE