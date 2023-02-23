Average US diesel prices are at lowest since early ’22

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is the lowest it’s been since this time last year.
According to the Energy Information Administration (EIA), as of Feb. 20, the national average for diesel sits at $4.376, down from $4.444 on Feb. 13 and $4.539 on Feb. 6.
EIA statistics show that prices haven’t been this low since Feb. 28, 2022, when the national average rang in at $4.104.
Prices for diesel along the West Coast, which are traditionally the highest due to stricter environmental regulations, have dipped below $5 per gallon on average for the first time since Feb. 28, 2022.
As of Feb. 20, the average price sat at $4.972 per gallon.
