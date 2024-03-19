Average US diesel prices see increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After three straight weeks of declines, the average price for a gallon of diesel fuel in the U.S. is up.

According to the Energy Information Administration, as of March 18, the price sat at $4.028 per gallon, up from $4.004 per gallon on March 11 and $4.022 per gallon on March 4.

Around the nation, prices are up and down, with the highest price in California at $5.203 per gallon. That’s down, however, from the March 11 price of $5.207 per gallon.

The lowest average in the nation is along the Gulf Coast at $3.745 per gallon, up from $3.702 on March 11 and $3.731 per gallon on March 4.

In the Midwest, drivers can expect to pay just under $4 per gallon with an average of $3.955. That’s up from $3.913 on March 11, according to the EIA.

In the Rocky Mountain region, the average price is down to $3.968 per gallon on March 18 from $3.992 on March 11.

Along the East Coast, the price sits at $4.127 per gallon on average, that’s up from $4.120 on March 11.