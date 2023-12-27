TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Average US diesel prices see slight spike on Christmas

By John Worthen -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Average US diesel prices see slight spike on Christmas
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Average US diesel prices see slight spike on Christmas
Diesel fuel prices, on average, have risen across the nation. 

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is up across the nation.

According to the Energy Information Administration’s Dec. 25 numbers, diesel fuel rose from $3.894 on Dec. 18 to $3.914 per gallon.

Prices are mixed around the nation.

Along the East Coast, prices from a week ago are up to above $4 at $4.022.

The price on Dec. 18 was $3.969.

Prices have also risen along the Gulf Coast, where the average gallon sat at $3.608 as of Dec. 25. That’s up from $3.569 on Dec. 18.

fuel

 

John Worthen

Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.

Avatar for John Worthen
John Worthen
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE