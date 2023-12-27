Average US diesel prices see slight spike on Christmas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The average price for a gallon of diesel fuel is up across the nation.
According to the Energy Information Administration’s Dec. 25 numbers, diesel fuel rose from $3.894 on Dec. 18 to $3.914 per gallon.
Prices are mixed around the nation.
Along the East Coast, prices from a week ago are up to above $4 at $4.022.
The price on Dec. 18 was $3.969.
Prices have also risen along the Gulf Coast, where the average gallon sat at $3.608 as of Dec. 25. That’s up from $3.569 on Dec. 18.
