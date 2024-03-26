Baltimore scrambles to re-route trucks after major bridge collapses

BALTIMORE — After the collapse of the Francis Scott Key (Interstate 695) bridge Tuesday morning, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation has been working to modify the official truck map, which details how truck drivers may use Baltimore City roads and highways.
“In order to minimize impacts, the Baltimore City Department of Transportation (is asking motorists and truck drivers to) please refer to the GIS map for the most up-to-date route information: Baltimore City Official Truck Routes at arcgis.com,” a news release states.
Truckers are encouraged to continue checking this official map in the coming days as additional modifications may be made.
Motorists should also be aware that portions of Fort Armistead Road and Hawkins Point Road are closed at this time.
Drivers are encouraged to download the Waze.com app for live detour navigation.
Key points
- Motorists must avoid this southeast corridor of I-695. I-695 Outer Loop is closed at MD 10 (exit 2) and Inner Loop is closed at MD 157/Peninsula Expressway (exit 43).
- Harbor Crossings alternate routes will be Interstate 95 or Interstate 895 tunnels.
- Harbor Crossings alternate routes will be I-95 or I-895 tunnels. Vehicles transporting hazardous materials prohibited in tunnels should use the western section of I-695 around tunnels. This includes vehicles carrying bottled propane gas in excess of 10 pounds per container (maximum of 10 containers), bulk gasoline, explosives, significant amounts of radioactive materials.
- Vehicles in excess of 13 feet, 6 inches in height, or 96 inches (8 feet) in width are prohibited from using the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel. I-95 Ft. McHenry Tunnel restrictions are 14 feet, 6 inches (height) and 11 feet (width).
Born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, and raised in East Texas, John Worthen returned to his home state to attend college in 1998 and decided to make his life in The Natural State. Worthen is a 20-year veteran of the journalism industry and has covered just about every topic there is. He has a passion for writing and telling stories. He has worked as a beat reporter and bureau chief for a statewide newspaper and as managing editor of a regional newspaper in Arkansas. Additionally, Worthen has been a prolific freelance journalist for two decades, and has been published in several travel magazines and on travel websites.