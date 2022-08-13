Feds award $49.2M in grant funds to improve mobility, travel on US highway, transit systems

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and Federal Transit Administration together awarded $49.2 million in innovative technology grants on Aug. 11 to improve mobility and multimodal connections across the nation’s highway and transit systems.

According to a news release, grants can be applied to technologies ranging from systems that detect and prevent wrong-way crashes to advanced technology to improve trucking operations and terminal operator activities at a port.

A full list of recipients is included below.

The FHWA awarded $45.2 million in Advanced Transportation and Congestion Management Technologies Deployment (ATCMTD) grants to 10 projects using advanced intelligent transportation systems (ITS) technologies that improve mobility and safety, reduce congestion and support underserved communities.

The FTA awarded $4 million in Enhancing Mobility Innovation (EMI) grants to nine transit agencies and organizations in six states and the District of Columbia to improve access and mobility for transit riders.

“With these grants, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping communities deliver modern transportation systems that connect people to where they want to go more affordably, efficiently, and safely,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “We’re pleased to support these innovative solutions that will improve driving and public transit for Americans in urban, suburban, and rural areas alike.”

The FHWA’s ATCMTD program funds early deployments of forward-looking technologies. This year, in addition to ITS technologies to reduce congestion, the grants will fund projects supporting ports, rural transportation and ferries. ATCMTD was established under the Fixing America’s Surface Transportation Act.

Now in its sixth year, the program has provided more than $300 million to more than 55 projects.

“ATCMTD grants promote innovations that help expand access to transportation for communities in rural areas and cities alike, improve connectivity, and prepare America’s transportation systems for the future,” Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack said. “The program uses advanced technologies and innovation to promote safety for drivers and transit riders and funds projects across the nation that others can learn from as national models.”

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues the ATCMTD program from 2022 through 2026 at the same level of funding with a greater focus on rural transportation, transit, paratransit and protecting the environment.

It also adds several new eligible activities, such as advanced transportation technologies, to improve emergency evacuation and response by federal, state and local authorities, integrated corridor management systems, advanced parking reservation or variable pricing systems and technologies that enhance congestion pricing and automated vehicle communications.

“FTA’s Enhancing Mobility Innovation program provides more tools to improve mobility and make all modes of transit easier to use and more attractive to riders,” FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez said. “This funding will help recipients test new innovations with a goal of deploying long-lasting solutions that improve the lives of people in their communities.”

According to a news release, the FTA’s EMI program “supports innovations that improve options for how people get around and encourage people to ride transit, such as integrated fare payment systems and user-friendly apps for on-demand public transportation. By focusing on innovative service delivery approaches, creative financing, and novel partnerships, these grant awards will accelerate the industry’s progress on adapting technology to improve access and on-board experiences.”

ATCMTD FY 2021 Project Selections

State Recipient Project Name Project Amount Alabama Alabama Department of Transportation Proactive Route Operations to Avert Congestion in Traffic (PROACT) Alabama with advanced technologies to improve operations on I-65. $5,000,000 California Port of Los Angeles Port of Los Angeles Gateway – advanced technologies to improve trucking, drayage and terminal operator activities. $3,000,000 Illinois City of Chicago Chicago Centralized Transit Signal Priority Project – that prioritizes buses at traffic lights. $3,990,000 Kansas Kansas Department of Transportation Great Plains Rural Freight Technology Corridor Project advanced technologies — to deliver traffic, weather, and other operational information to commercial trucking to optimize freight routing. $6,679,072 Kentucky Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Kentucky’s Wrong Way Driving and Integrated Safety Technology – that uses ITS to detect and deter wrong-way incidents. $5,147,300 New Jersey South Jersey Transportation Authority Smart and Connected Atlantic City Expressway deploying cellular vehicle-to-everything (C-V2X) technologies to support future connected and automated vehicles. $8,748,763 North Dakota North Dakota Department of Transportation Electric Vehicle User Range Anxiety Solution for Rural North Dakota – to provide additional EV charging stations. $1,449,000 Ohio ­­­­­NEORide EZConnect – An Open and Cloud-based Mobility Center Providing One-Stop Access for Travel Needs of Underserved Customers. $1,493,313 Tennessee City of Chattanooga An End-to-End Decision Support System for Integrated Smart Electric Grid and Transportation System Management. $4,577,721 Washington Washington State Department of Transportation Washington State Ferries Terminal Wait Times Traveler Information System. $5,122,345 Total $45,207,514

EMI FY 2021 Project Selections

State Recipient Project Name Project Amount California Metropolitan Transportation Commission San Francisco Bay Area Regional Demand Responsive Transit Brokerage Service. $500,000 California City of Richmond Unify Richmond Moves $250,000 California City of Santa Monica Anonymous and Recurring Digital Intercept Survey for Big Blue Bus. $330,432 District of Columbia Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments Vanpool Microtransit Pilot: Creating Software to Increase Vanpooling as a Viable Public Transit Mode for Transportation Disadvantaged Populations. $250,000 Maryland University of Maryland-College Park Software-based solutions for smart and equitable travel demand management. $800,000 New York Rochester Genesee Regional Transportation Authority Verifying Low-Income Fare Eligibility via Connections to other State Databases. $283,219 Ohio NEORide Real-Time Open Data Exchange for Demand Response Software Using Transactional Data Standard for EZConnect Mobility Hub. $338,600 Oregon MobilityData Improving traveler experience through openly available high quality multimodal service information. $798,000 Texas NTT Data Inc., Transit Data Twin and Simulator. $500,000 Total $4,050,251