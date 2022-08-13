Employee of New York moving companies sentenced for conspiracy

BROOKLYN, N.Y. — An employee of various affiliated Brooklyn, New York-based moving companies has been sentenced to probation on conspiracy charges.

Tal Ohana was sentenced by the U.S. District Court for Eastern District of New York on July 14 to two years of probation and a $100 special assessment for conspiracy to defraud the U.S.

According to a U.S. District Court news release, Ohana was an employee of various moving companies — including C and D Moving, Inc., Hicks Moving & Storage, Cross Country Moving and Storage Inc., and Great Movers Inc.

Ohana and co-conspirators agreed to defraud the U.S. and Department of Transportation by submitting forms to the Department of Transportation (DOT) regarding motor carriers. Ohana knew these forms contained false information about the companies’ ownership and true location.

The forms also failed to disclose the motor carriers’ affiliations with other motor carriers whose operating authority had been revoked or suspended by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

Further, Ohana and co-conspirators directed others to lie to federal regulators and customers to conceal the moving companies’ location and obstructed FMCSA from enforcing safety regulations that govern the use of commercial motor vehicles in interstate commerce.