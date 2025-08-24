TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Big rig bursts into flames after hitting median in Tampa

By Bruce Guthrie -
A 54-year-old Tampa man was injured after striking a median and his truck burst into flames. (Courstesy Fox13)

TAMPA, Fla. – According to a media report from Fox13 news in Tampa, a big rig driver was injured and taken to the hospital after slamming into the median on the access road leading from US-301 to westbound I-4 and US-92.

The Florida Highway Patrol says that a 54-year-old Tampa man was heading west when he lost control of the tractor-trailer.

After colliding with the median, the vehicle flipped and caught on fire.

The impact of the crash into the median caused a chuck of concrete to fly into the path of a Ford sedan.

The driver, a 21-year-old Lake Mary man, was not injured, and the sedan came to a rest along the shoulder of the highway.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

