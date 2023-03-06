TheTrucker.com
Big rig collides with snowplow on I-80 in Wyoming

By The Trucker News Staff -
This damaged 18-wheeler sits along Interstate 80 near Rock Springs Wyo., after colliding with a snowplow on March 7. (Courtesy: WYDOT)

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — An 18-wheeler collided with a Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) snowplow on March 7 along Interstate 80 west of Rock Springs, Wyoming, sending the snowplow driver to the hospital.

The crash happened at around 9:07 a.m. as the snowplow was removing snow from the roadway near milepost 125.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a news release that the truck was trying to pass another car in the left lane when it collided with the back of the snowplow, causing both vehicles to enter the median.

The snowplow driver was transported to Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater County with minor injuries. The truck driver was cited for traveling too fast for the conditions and careless driving.

This is the 22nd WYDOT snowplow that has been hit this winter season. Eighteen snowplows were hit in the winter 2021-22 season, 26 in 2020-21 and 23 in 2019-20.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.
