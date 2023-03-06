National Safety Council urges vehicle recall checks

WASHINGTON — The National Safety Council (NSC) is encouraging drivers to check their vehicles for possible recalls during the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Vehicle Safety Recalls Week March 6-12.

Almost 50 million vehicles on the road today have unrepaired safety recalls, according to an NSC news release.

This is roughly one in four vehicles. Many recalls involve defective parts that can pose life-threatening risks to drivers or passengers.

Led by NSC, the Check To Protect campaign encourages all vehicle drivers to proactively check the recall status of their vehicle and, if necessary, schedule a free repair as soon as possible, according to the news release.

Drivers are encouraged to check for recalls every time the vehicle is serviced or every three months.

“Whether leaving for an errand or a long road trip, it is a critical part of safety to prepare your vehicle before you depart for your destination,” Lonny Haschel, senior program manager with the Mobility Safety Impact Program at NSC, said. “Start by checking your vehicle for open safety recalls. It is important for the safety of all road users – both inside and outside the vehicle – and is easy to do. NSC encourages every driver to check their vehicle for an open recall and get it repaired for free as soon as possible, so they can drive safely knowing their vehicle is in good-working condition for all involved.”

Drivers can learn if their vehicles have an open recall by visiting CheckToProtect.org and entering a photo of their license plate or by entering the license plate number and state. Drivers may also enter the 17-digit Vehicle Identification Number to check for open vehicle safety recalls. Information is used only to identify open recalls.

All recalls are repaired for free at authorized dealers, regardless of whether the vehicle was purchased from the dealer. For more information on safety recalls, visit CheckToProtect.org.

Recalls can also be checked by clicking here.