Big rig crash leaves 2 injured in Brevard County, Florida

By The Trucker News Staff -
This red semi-truck received extensive damage after preliminary reports show that the driver rear-ended another tractor-trailer on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, along Interstate 95 in Brevard County, Fla. (Courtesy: Brevard Fire and Rescue)

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks at around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26, along Interstate 95 at mile marker 196 in Brevard County, Florida.

Brevard County Fire Rescue (BCFR) reported on their Facebook page that their team extricated one person, who was airlifted to a nearby hospital. A second person was transported to a hospital by ambulance.

Officials were also on scene to deal with a diesel fuel leak caused by the crash.

Photos of the crash scene show extensive damage to a red semi-truck whose cab is unrecognizable.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. Preliminary reports indicate that the red semi crashed into the back of another tractor-trailer hauling bottled water.

There were multiple comments made on the BCFR Facebook post about the wreck.

Former truck driver James Pnutt Grafton wrote: “In all my 28 yrs of trucking before forced retirement in 2019 ….i have never seen so many truck on truck accidents as i have in the last 10 yrs glad both drivers survived and will live to walk another day ……drivers have got to be more careful ……and pay more attention …dont know all the details but if exhaustion was a factor that load wasnt that important …no load is !!”

Many others offered prayers for the injured.

 

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

