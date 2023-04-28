Participants wanted for meeting on transportation issues around Little Rock Port

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The public is asked to participate in a transportation improvement study about roadways in the Little Rock Port area.

The meeting will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, at the Arkansas River Resource Center at 10600 Industrial Harbor Drive in Little Rock. Metroplan, along with the Little Rock Port Authority and consultants Crafton Tull and Michael Baker International, are conducting this study.

The area being examined consists of approximately 40.2 square miles, bordered on the north by Interstate 440, on the west by Interstate 530, on the south approximately at 145th Street and Pratt Road and on the east by the Arkansas River, according to a news release.

The study will identify travel patterns and demands for both workers and freight; impact of economic growth at the port’s existing facilities and access points; issues arising from heavy truck traffic; and proposed solutions, the news release noted.

“Revisiting a southern access and egress for the Port of Little Rock is critical to our continued growth,” said Bryan Day, executive director of the Little Rock Port Authority. “I want to thank Metroplan and ArDOT (Arkansas Department of Transportation) for assisting with this important study.”

Multimodal options for non-vehicular travel are also being considered.

“The Little Rock Port holds unique locational and economic advantages, and its income and jobs benefit all of central Arkansas,” said Casey Covington, Metroplan’s interim director. “By studying the South Loop project, we can explore options for improved access to benefit existing and future businesses.”