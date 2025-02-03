Big rig driver shot and killed in crashed involving two tractor trailers

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was shot and killed during a crash involving two tractor-trailers which took place on I-295 South late Friday night, according to a news report from WRIC in Virginia.

Virginia State Police say they are currently investigating a crash on I-295 near Pocahontas Parkway where a man was found dead with an apparent gunshot wound at around 11:30 p.m. on Jan. 31.

State police believe that the man, identified as Silvio Sobrinho, 58, was driving a tractor-trailer in the left lane when another tractor-trailer in the center lane “made contact” with Sobrinho’s vehicle and forced it off the road. The truck then hit a metal guardrail and stopped.

Police said the other tractor-trailer driver drove up alongside Sobrinho’s crashed truck and fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, hitting and killing Sobrinho and then fleeing the scene. Police found “several bullet holes” in the passenger side of Sobrinho’s tractor.

The truck that hit Sobrinho’s vehicle has been described to state police as white with green lettering.

Police also said that Sobrinho was found “slumped over the steering wheel” by a witness that was in a northbound tractor-trailer, had seen the crash and then approached the scene. A responding trooper performed CPR on Sobrinho, but emergency medical personnel later pronounced him dead.

The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing.