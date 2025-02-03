TheTrucker.com
The Nation

One dead after car hits rear of semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   One dead after car hits rear of semi truck
Reading Time: < 1 minute
One dead after car hits rear of semi truck
One man is dead after a crash with a semi truck on a Florida interstate.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a semi-truck, according to a Florida news report.

According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the Lexus attempted “an unsafe lane change from the outside lane into the center lane as he approached the semi-truck.”

The front right of the Lexus hit the rear left tire and axle of the semi truck.

Police say the impact caused the Lexus to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on the west grass shoulder.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the accident.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE