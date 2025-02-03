One dead after car hits rear of semi truck

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that involved a semi-truck, according to a Florida news report.

Police say the crash occurred after 3:30 p.m. Friday, near mile marker 147 on Interstate 75. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, the driver of the Lexus attempted “an unsafe lane change from the outside lane into the center lane as he approached the semi-truck.”

The front right of the Lexus hit the rear left tire and axle of the semi truck.

Police say the impact caused the Lexus to overturn multiple times before coming to rest on the west grass shoulder.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured in the accident.