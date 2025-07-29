Big rig explosion and multi-vehicle accident closes portion of I-59 in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss.- Interstate 59 was closed between Evelyn Gandy Parkway (exit 69) and US 49 (exit 67) due to an 18-wheeler catching fire after a multi-vehicle accident. WDAM reported that the 18-wheeler exploded sometime around 1 p.m. while crews were on scene.

No first responders were harmed.

Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirmed with WDAM that the bridge has no major structural damage and will stay open for traffic. MDOT will further assess damage this week, and will alert the public if any repairs are needed.

The cause of the fire has not been released, but the fire did not start in the trailer. The truck was not carrying any kind of flammable liquid, like gas or oil. The explosion came from the front of the truck, near the engine.

No injuries have been reported from the collision.