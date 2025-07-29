Georgia Ports container trade up 8.6 percent in Fiscal Year 2025

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The ports of Georgia have not slowed down in Fiscal Year 2025.

The Georgia Ports Authority moved 5.7 million twenty-foot equivalent container units in fiscal year 2025 (July 1, 2024-June 30, 2025), an increase of 8.6 percent or 450,000 TEUs compared to the previous fiscal year.

Port officials say FY2025 was the Port of Savannah’s second busiest year on record, and the rate of growth shows continuing strength in Georgia’s logistics trajectory. In the pandemic year of FY2022, GPA handled 5.76 million TEUs.

“On behalf of the entire state, I want to congratulate the incredible team at the Georgia Ports Authority on another great year,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “Our ports drive economic opportunity in communities all across Georgia, and I’m confident in this team’s ability to continue delivering results for the No. 1 state for business.”

“Georgia Ports continues to grow U.S. East Coast market share and with the shifting trade patterns in Asia and India, that bodes well for our future,” said Griff Lynch, President and CEO of Georgia Ports.

Savannah’s volume grew at a 4.5% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for fiscal year-to-date (FYTD) 2025 compared to FYTD2016, while the entire U.S. container port market experienced a 2.7% CAGR during the same period.

“I would like to express my appreciation to our customers, our GPA employees, the ILA, our partners at Gateway Terminals and the Georgia State Legislature for their contributions and support in delivering another successful year for Georgia Ports Authority,” said newly elected GPA Board Chairman Alec Poitevint.

The Port of Savannah moved 410,400 TEUs in June. Georgia Ports averaged more than 475,000 TEUs per month in the fiscal year just ended. March, April and May each came in over 500,000 TEUs.

Port of Brunswick sees strong volumes, despite market volatility

The Port of Brunswick handled 870,775 units of autos and heavy equipment in FY2025, which is flat compared to the previous year. Fiscal year 2024 was an all-time record year.

GPA will start construction in the current fiscal year on the new $100 million Colonels Island Berth 4 designed to ensure future capacity keeps pace with demand when opened in 2027.

Expanding infrastructure to handle growing demand for the future

In the past decade, Georgia Ports Authority has completed $3.2 billion in port infrastructure projects. Over the next ten years, GPA plans to invest another $4.5 billion in capacity improvements, which will see five big ship berths added in the next eight years. This future big ship berth capacity expansion represents the largest of any U.S. port. Two big ship berths are being upgraded now in Ocean Terminal, and will be ready 2027-2028. Three big ship berths are planned for Savannah Container Terminal from 2030-2034.

During Fiscal Year 2025, GPA completed $470 million in projects, including:

Brunswick: Roll-on/Roll-off expansion

Added 640,000 square feet of warehousing in support of processing autos and heavy equipment, and 122 acres of Roll-on/Roll-off storage added.

Savannah: Garden City Terminal Warehouse 83B Modifications (newly expanded CBP Exam facility)

Streamlines Customs inspections by doubling warehouse space and expanding refrigerated cargo capabilities.

Savannah: Eight new ship-to-shore cranes

The largest cranes on the U.S. East Coast, expanding Savannah’s big ship capability.

Also in Fiscal Year 2025, the GPA Board approved an additional $472 million for new projects, including:

Brunswick: Colonels Island Southside Rail Phase 1

Doubles rail capacity from five to 10 trains per week. Increases port’s annual rail capacity from 150,000 autos to more than 340,000.

Brunswick: Colonels Island Berth 4

Georgia Ports is adding a fourth berth for Roll-on/Roll-off cargo to serve growing demand at the Port of Brunswick, the nation’s busiest gateway for autos and heavy equipment.

Savannah: Ocean Terminal Redevelopment

Will add annual capacity of 1.5 million TEUs. Includes an overpass linking Ocean Terminal to Route 17, designed to keep terminal truck traffic from impacting local neighborhoods.