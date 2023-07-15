Big rig hauling cars collides with Amtrak train in Lakeland, Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida police are investigating a crash between an 18-wheeler hauling cars and an Amtrak train.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 7:06 p.m. on Friday, July 14, in Lakeland. No serious injuries were reported.
The Amtrak train was traveling from Miami to New York and had been heading east after a stop in Tampa, authorities said.
There were 163 passengers on the train and a crew of 10. Two men were in the semi-truck. Seven passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
A fuel leak from the train’s engine has been contained, police said.
The accident’s cause remains under investigation.
