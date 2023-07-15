TheTrucker.com
Big rig hauling cars collides with Amtrak train in Lakeland, Florida

By The Trucker News Staff -
An 18-wheeler hauling automobiles collided with an Amtrak train on the evening of Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lakeland, Fla. (Courtesy: Polk County Sheriff's Office)

LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida police are investigating a crash between an 18-wheeler hauling cars and an Amtrak train.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at about 7:06 p.m. on Friday, July 14, in Lakeland. No serious injuries were reported.

The Amtrak train was traveling from Miami to New York and had been heading east after a stop in Tampa, authorities said.

There were 163 passengers on the train and a crew of 10. Two men were in the semi-truck. Seven passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A fuel leak from the train’s engine has been contained, police said.

The accident’s cause remains under investigation.

The Trucker News Staff produces engaging content for not only TheTrucker.com, but also The Trucker Newspaper, which has been serving the trucking industry for more than 30 years. With a focus on drivers, the Trucker News Staff aims to provide relevant, objective content pertaining to the trucking segment of the transportation industry. The Trucker News Staff is based in Little Rock, Arkansas.

