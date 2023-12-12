Big rig slams into 2 other 18-wheelers at Indiana toll booth, killing 1

ANGOLA, Ind. — The Indiana State Police (ISP) is investigating a fatal crash involving three 18-wheelers.

According to an ISP report, the incident happened on Dec. 12 at the eastbound toll plaza along Interstate 80/90 in Steuben County, Indiana, approximately four miles west of the Indiana/Ohio state line.

Trooper Samuel Waterhouse’s preliminary investigation noted that at approximately 8:15 a.m., Edwin Lee Bottelman, 73, of Greeley, Iowa, was operating a blue 2020 Freightliner semi pulling a bulk tank trailer eastbound on I-80/90.

“Prior to the crash, Bottelman was coming into the toll plaza at a high rate of speed with no evidence of slowing or braking prior to impacting two other semi’s that were in line for the toll plaza,” the ISP report stated.

Bottelman’s semi first struck the trailer of a 2017 Freightliner that was stopped in lane five of the toll plaza. After that, Bottelman’s truck continued toward the right and funneled over into lane three, where it rear-ended the trailer of a 2018 Freightliner that was stopped at the number three toll booth.

Upon impact, a majority of Bottelman’s tractor ran underneath the second trailer, causing catastrophic damage to the passenger compartment, the ISP reported.

Bottelman was pronounced dead at the scene by the Steuben County coroner.

The driver of first semi struck, Issayas Gilu, 38, of Texas, was not injured.

The driver of the second rig struck, Ahmednoor Siyad, 35, of Minnesota, was transported with minor injuries to Parkview Regional hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, by Steuben County EMS.

Both drivers submitted to chemical testing as required by Indiana law. There were no other vehicles damaged nor injuries reported due to this crash.

“Although not conclusive, investigators suspect that Mr. Bottelman may have suffered a medical problem which may have contributed to the initial loss of control,” the ISP report stated. “That portion of the investigation remains under investigation with the Steuben County Coroner’s Office. The family of Mr. Bottelman have been notified of his death.”

This remains an active investigation.