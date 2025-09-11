Big rig tried to avoid Interstate 75 crash, hits Georgia deputy involved in pursuit

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County, Ga. sheriff’s deputy is reportedly in critical condition after a crash during a pursuit on Interstate 75 in Forest Park, according to authorities as reported by WANF television in Atlanta

According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), the crash happened just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. The deputy was pursuing a white Infiniti on I-75 southbound when the suspect lost control and hit a tractor-trailer.

The tractor-trailer tried to avoid the suspect’s car, but instead, it hit the deputy, pinning the car against the guard rail, according to the sheriff’s office. GSP said the deputy’s patrol vehicle overturned “and came to a final rest on its roof on top of the guardrail.”

GSP said the Infiniti’s right front tire came off and hit a Kia Rio “on the right rear quarter panel.”

The deputy was hospitalized and is in critical condition, according to the sheriff.

According to GSP, the drivers of the tractor-trailer and the Kia had minor injuries, but the suspect was not injured.

All lanes of I-75 southbound were closed south of Forest Parkway. They were reopened around 1 a.m. Thursday.