Biker dead after collision with Kenworth in Oregon

POLK COUNTY, Ore. — One man is dead after his motorcycle crashed with a log truck on a highway in Oregon.
The incident happened on Thursday according to a press release from the Oregon State Police (OSP). Authorities say troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 22W, at the intersection with Highway 223, in Polk County.
The OSP report says that the preliminary investigation indicated a northbound Kawasaki EJ650 motorcycle, operated by David Peter Jorgensen, 88, of Oak Harbor, Wash., was stopped on Highway 223 (northbound) at the intersection with Highway 22W. The Kawasaki reportedly attempted to cross Highway 22W and struck the side of a westbound Kenworth log truck, operated by Timothy Lawrence May, 60, of Sheridan, Ore.
Police say Jorgensen was declared deceased at the scene. May was reportedly not injured.
The highway was impacted for approximately five hours during the on-scene investigation.
