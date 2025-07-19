Louisiana man killed in crash with big rig.

BOGALUSA, La. – One man is dead after a crash in Washington Parish, Louisiana on Thursday.

Louisiana State Police say at approximately 1:10 p.m., they began investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on LA Hwy 21 near Lon Miley Road in Washington Parish.

Authorities say the crash claimed the life of 64-year-old Tommy J. Dollar of Angie.

According to an LSP release, their preliminary investigation revealed that a 2025 International HX520 truck was traveling on a logging road toward LA Hwy 21. Simultaneously, a 2010 Dodge Ram, driven by Dollar, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 21.

For reasons still under investigation, the International entered the intersection and traveled directly into the path of the Dodge, which struck the International on the driver’s side.

Dollar, who police say unrestrained, sustained serious injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the International, who was properly restrained, was uninjured. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology tests were performed on both drivers.