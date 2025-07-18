Fleetworthy acquires commercelogic

ALBANY, N.Y. — Fleetworthy is announcing the asset acquisition of commercelogic, a predictive tolling and GPS-powered analytics company.

“Commercelogic’s innovative technology and AI perfectly complements our industry-leading toll management solution,” said Tom Fogarty, CEO of Fleetworthy. “This asset acquisition aligns with Fleetworthy’s broader vision of improving fleet safety, compliance and efficiency. “By adding commercelogic’s capabilities to our portfolio, we’re reinforcing our commitment to delivering the most advanced and comprehensive toll management solutions in the industry.”

According to Fleetworthy, the strategic acquisition combines commercelogic’s advanced technology with the Bestpass by Fleetworthy platform, empowering fleets with predictive toll insights, automated reconciliation, and unprecedented cost-saving opportunities.

Collaboration for Better Real-Time Information

“Bestpass by Fleetworthy currently processes over $1.5 billion in toll transactions annually and serves more than 30,000 customers,” Fleetworth said. ‘By integrating commercelogic’s predictive technology, the platform will offer fleets near real-time toll visibility, automated discrepancy detection, and dynamic route optimization – empowering fleets to proactively manage costs and streamline operations.”

Commercelogic adds enhanced toll reporting tools as a standalone service initially for customers using Geotab and Samsara. Additional ELD integration partners will be announced soon.

Key Benefits of the Integration

“This acquisition continues our commitment to offering the most advanced toll analytics to fleet operators,” said Shay Demmons, CPO of Fleetworthy. “By integrating commercelogic’s predictive tolling and AI capabilities, we will empower fleets with near real-time toll visibility, automated reconciliation processes, and the ability to optimize routes and costs in ways that were previously not possible.”

Predictive Tolling: Use GPS and telematics data, enhanced by AI-powered models, to estimate toll charges before invoices arrive.

Automated Reconciliation: Instantly flag mismatches between predicted and billed tolls.

Alternative Route Analysis: Identify cost-effective routes to reduce toll expenses.

Independent Verification: Validate toll charges with GPS-based data across all agencies.

Scalability: Advanced insights and savings for fleets of any size – from owner-operators to large enterprise fleets.

“The combination will revolutionize the future of toll analytics and management,” said Levi Sorenson, general manager of commercelogic. “Fleetworthy is a pioneer in fleet technology, and Bestpass is the trusted leader in toll management solutions. Together, we will set a new benchmark for toll insights and automation.”