PrePass Safety Alliance welcomes Ashley Simmons in leadership role

PHOENIX, Ariz. — PrePass Safety Alliance is announcing the appointment of Ashley Simmons as its new vice president of policy and external affairs.

“Ashley’s deep expertise at the intersection of transportation, technology, and policy makes her an invaluable addition to our leadership team,” said Mark Doughty, president, of PrePass Safety Alliance. “Her strategic insight and collaborative approach will be instrumental as we continue to advance data-driven safety and efficiency policy solutions for the commercial transportation industry at the both the state and federal level.”

In this strategic leadership role, Simmons will oversee the organization’s policy development, government and public affairs, and stakeholder engagement efforts as PrePass continues to make highways safer and more efficient through innovative, data-driven solutions.

Ashley Simmons

According to a company media release, Simmons is a seasoned communications and advocacy leader with a proven track record of helping organizations shape public policy, influence transportation technology deployment and elevate thought leadership. She has held senior positions across the transportation, telecommunications, and technology sectors, serving as a trusted voice on public affairs and external engagement.

Most recently, Simmons served as Deputy Director of the Coalition for Reimagined Mobility at the SAFE Foundation. There, she played a pivotal role in building the initiative from the ground up while leading operations, policy and public affairs, and multi-stakeholder engagement. In this capacity, she worked closely with senior policymakers to position the organization as a global thought leader in transportation innovation. Prior to this, she held leadership roles with the Telecommunications Industry Association, ITS America, and other key advocacy organizations.

A Driving Force in the Industry

According to PrePass, Simmons is known for building trusted partnerships across sectors and navigating complex policy landscapes. Her appointment underscores the Alliance’s commitment to driving innovation, fostering collaboration and leadership in transportation safety and compliance.

“I’m thrilled to join PrePass Safety Alliance at such a pivotal time for the industry,” Simmons said. “The Alliance has a long-standing reputation for improving highway safety and efficiency through technology. I look forward to working with our public and private sector partners and policymakers to shape forward-looking policy and drive collaboration that makes a difference on our roads.”

Simmons holds a Master of Arts in Media and Public Affairs from George Washington University and a bachelor’s in public communication and political science from Buffalo State University. She will be based in Washington, D.C.

“Her energy, expertise and strategic vision will be instrumental as the Alliance continues to convene government and industry stakeholders to advance safety and efficiency in commercial transportation,” the company said.