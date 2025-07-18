ACT: June used truck market prevails despite economic and tariff uncertainty

COLUMBUS, Ind. — June preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes increased 5.0% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The market once again moderately outperformed historical seasonality, which called for a 3% m/m increase,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Auction sales were out of sync with their typical third-month-of-the-quarter brawn, shedding 18% m/m. Wholesale transactions also ran into headwinds, shrinking 16% m/m.”

“In total, June, preliminary sales were 8.4% lower m/m. Spot freight market capacity tightened further in June, but freight growth remains elusive,” Tam said. The avoidance of tariffs appears to be the driving force behind used truck market results.”