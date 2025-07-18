TheTrucker.com
ACT: June used truck market prevails despite economic and tariff uncertainty

By Dana Guthrie
ACT: June used truck market prevails despite economic and tariff uncertainty
Economic and tariff uncertainty: Insights on the used truck market from ACT: Research.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — June preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales volumes increased 5.0% m/m, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The market once again moderately outperformed historical seasonality, which called for a 3% m/m increase,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Auction sales were out of sync with their typical third-month-of-the-quarter brawn, shedding 18% m/m. Wholesale transactions also ran into headwinds, shrinking 16% m/m.”

Used Cl8 Retail Summary Heat Map June 2025 Prelim
“In total, June, preliminary sales were 8.4% lower m/m. Spot freight market capacity tightened further in June, but freight growth remains elusive,” Tam said. The avoidance of tariffs appears to be the driving force behind used truck market results.”

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
