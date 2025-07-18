Averitt announces historic pay increases

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. — Averitt has announced pay increases for its drivers, dock associates, preventive maintenance and other operations personnel.

“It is important to us to reward our associates with competitive pay, quality benefits, and meaningful opportunities,” said Barry Blakely, president, CEO. “We believe in investing in our people, because they are the foundation of everything we do.”

Largest Increase in Company’s 54 Year History

Compensation for regional drivers with a hazmat endorsement increased to 64 cents per mile. This marks the largest single increase for regional drivers in the company’s 54-year history.

Several classifications of LTL associates across Averitt’s network also received pay increases, including local pickup and delivery drivers, shuttle drivers—who support LTL operations with night-to-night relays between facilities— as well as dock associates, preventive maintenance associates and other categories

“These updates reflect Averitt’s ongoing focus on supporting its associates through competitive pay, full benefits and long-term career growth,” Averitt said.

Other Pay Advancements and Benefits

The pay enhancements add to Averitt’s benefits package and other amenities:

Profit Sharing Plan – The company gives 20% of its profits back to associates as monthly direct deposits into their 401(k) retirement accounts. These contributions are 100% funded by Averitt. Associates receive them even if they don’t make personal 401(k) contributions.

Facility infrastructure and equipment – Averitt operates state-of the art facilities, modern equipment with dynamic safety technology, on-site fueling and on-site maintenance.

“People Like You” Referral Program – Associates can earn $1,000 for the hiring of a referred candidate.

“Red Thinkin Rewards program” – Averitt’s points-based rewards program incentivizes positive actions such as achieving operational goals and safe-driving milestones.

Health benefits – Associates enjoy low-cost coverage, including medical/dental/vision insurance, FSA/HSA and company-provided life insurance.

Holiday pay – Associates receive holiday pay after 30 days and can enjoy paid time off after 90 days.

Uniform allowance – Averitt provides a $150 yearly uniform allotment for qualified associates.

“Other benefits include Employee Assistance Program (EAP), associate discounts, scholarship programs, service and safety awards among others, Averitt said.

To learn more about Averitt’s driving careers, click here.