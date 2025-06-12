Bill provides flexibility for money for infrastructure funding

WASHINGTON – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) introduced the Highway Funding Flexibility Act to allow state governments to reallocate unobligated funds from federal electric vehicle (EV) programs.

According to a release from Johnson’s office, the Highway Funding Flexibility Act will give states the authority to decide how best to use these dollars to meet their unique needs. Eligible uses include engineering, design, construction, reconstruction, resurfacing, restoration, and rehabilitation of roads, bridges, and truck parking facilities. South Dakota has $29 million that cannot currently be spent on other priority infrastructure needs, due to bureaucratic red tape from the Biden Administration.

“American infrastructure is lagging behind our competitors, especially China’s, and we lack the infrastructure to support a full switch to electric vehicles,” said Johnson. “The EV priorities of the Biden Administration have passed, and states are left with money they cannot use. Meanwhile, our roads are filled with potholes and there are bridges that need to be rebuilt. My bill will release these EV funds to empower states to fund the projects that are the biggest priority for them – not for a political agenda.”

“Despite billions of taxpayer dollars being allocated for the NEVI program, only a few dozen EV chargers were installed over the course of several years due to the poorly planned rollout. As radical EV mandates are repealed and consumer interest in EVs wanes, it is time to finally put an end to this boondoggle,” said Henry Hanscom, Senior Vice President of Legislative Affairs American Trucking Associations. “The trucking industry commends Rep. Johnson for introducing the Highway Funding Flexibility Act, which will repurpose these investments for more worthwhile projects. By removing bureaucratic red tape, states will be better able to meet pressing infrastructure needs, such as repairing roads and bridges and alleviating congestion that costs our supply chain over $100 billion annually.”

The Highway Funding Flexibility Act is cosponsored by U.S. Representatives Jefferson Shreve (R-IN) and Jeff Hurd (R-CO).

U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) introduced identical legislation in the U.S. Senate.