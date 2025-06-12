NHTSA issues recalls for Peterbilt and Mack

The National Highway Transportation Safety Board has issued recalls for certain Mack and Peterbilt trucks.

PACCAR Incorporated (PACCAR) is recalling certain 2024 Peterbilt 367, 2026 Peterbilt 548, 589, and 2024-2026 Peterbilt 567 trucks. The rear brake piping assembly may have insufficient clearance, which can result in a loss of service brakes or anti-lock brake function.

Dealers will install new brake hoses and correct the rear brake piping assembly, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to mailed July 27, 2025. Owners may contact Peterbilt’s customer service at 1-940-591-4220. PACCAR’s number for this recall is 25PBE.

Also Mack Trucks, Inc. (Mack) is recalling certain 2026 Granite trucks. The incorrect drive axle brake drums were installed, resulting in an incorrect load rating on the door jamb label.

Dealers will replace the brake drums, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 21, 2025. Owners may contact Mack’s customer service at 1-800-866-1177. Mack’s number for this recall is SC0472.