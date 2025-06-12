CTDOT says 2025 Drive Less Connecticut Challenge exceeds goals

The state of Connecticut says its seeing less congestion on its highways.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) announced that the 2025 Drive Less Connecticut Challenge surpassed this year’s goals, “helping reduce traffic congestion and showcasing transportation options across the state,” according to a release issued on Wednesday.

The annual initiative was organized by CTrides, the agency’s commuter services program.

CTDOT stated that the campaign, which ran from April 22 to May 31, challenged everyone in Connecticut to drive less and explore more affordable, accessible, and environmentally friendly travel options. During this year’s challenge, participants saved more than $380,000 in gas and car maintenance costs by choosing public transit, biking, carpooling, and other sustainable transportation options.

Highlights of the 2025 Drive Less Connecticut Challenge include:

Record participation: more than 1,000 residents and employees participated by recording at least one alternative travel trip.

Increased use of sustainable travel options: participants documented more than 35,000 trips using Connecticut’s trains and buses, carpools, and bike trips, representing 548,080 car miles saved.

Employer engagement: employers statewide actively supported the initiative by hosting events promoting commuting alternatives such as public transit, carpooling, biking, walking, and telework.

Tree planting initiative: in partnership with One Tree Planted, 2,000 trees will be planted as a result of meeting the trip reduction goal of 35,000 trips.

“This year’s Drive Less Connecticut Challenge showed remarkable community engagement and enthusiasm,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto. “Participants demonstrated a tremendous commitment to this challenge by exploring different travel options and reducing traffic congestion across Connecticut.”

CTDOT leveraged its CTrides program to launch a comprehensive marketing campaign, which featured promotions on social media, paid advertising, and community outreach. Participants were encouraged to use the CTrides app and a dedicated website to track their progress and enter prize drawings for incentives, including gift cards awarded to active participants. All prizes were provided by and will be distributed by Agile Mile.

Participants also received weekly personalized updates on their challenge progress and eligibility for prize drawings, encouraging active participation throughout the event.